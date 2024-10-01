(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s future has come into question again after the team’s poor start to the season.

Defeats against Liverpool and Tottenham at Old Trafford have shown that Man United have still not improved despite splashing the cash in the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag was backed by the club with new signings in the summer in attacking, midfield and defensive positions but he has failed to make it work.

Not only in the Premier League but also in the Europa League, the Red Devils failed to win their first match of the season against FC Twente at Old Trafford.

It is a huge cause of concern for the club hierarchy who are stuck in a tricky situation regarding the future of the Dutch manager.

According to GOAL journalist Richard Martin, Man United would have to pay a compensation sum of £17.5m if they decide to sack Ten Hag.

If the club had decided to sack the manager in June, they would have only had to pay around £10m to him.

The humiliating defeat against Tottenham at Old Trafford has put the pressure back on the Man United boss, who finished 8th in the league last season but managed to win the FA Cup against Manchester City which ultimately saved his job.

The Red Devils reportedly indulged in talks with Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel this summer but decided to keep Ten Hag, who has won two trophies during his time at Old Trafford.

His job is currently safe and the next two games against Porto and Aston Villa will determine the future of the under-fire manager.

Erik ten Hag has failed to create an identity at Man United

Criticism has continued from all corners, with fans and football pundits asking questions about the tactical acumen of Ten Hag and why he has failed to build a proper playing style for the team in such a long time.

Enzo Maresca’s brilliant start at Chelsea and Arne Slot’s flying start at Liverpool has made it more difficult for Ten Hag to escape criticism.

It feels like it is not going to get any easier for him moving forward and the club will struggle to offload him because of the high amount of compensation they would have to pay.