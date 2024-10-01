Man United make decision on the future of £190k-a-week first-team star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 31-year-old central defender will be a free agent in the summer of 2025 and Manchester United are not keen on losing him on a free transfer. According to Football Insider, they are hoping to sell the player permanently in January so that they can recoup some money for him.

The defender was heavily linked with a move to West Ham United last year, but he chose to turn down the move after failing to agree on a contract with the Londoners. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can find a new destination for him.

The defender is on £190,000 a week at Old Trafford and it will be difficult for Manchester United to find a club for him. It is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay him that kind of money and the player will have to accept a major in order for the move to go through.

Harry Maguire needs to move on

Maguire has not been at his best for a while and he is clearly on the decline. Top clubs are unlikely to make a move for him, but the former Leicester City defender would be a quality acquisition for met clubs. He has the experience to improve them, and he would get ample game time with them as well.

Manchester United have already brought in players like Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt earlier this summer. They will not be able to accommodate the 31-year-old in the starting lineup in the future and it would make sense for the two parties to go their separate ways.

The England international needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and joining another Premier League club would be ideal.

Top Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images