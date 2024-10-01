“Mason loves…” – Greenwood’s preference revealed as Barcelona prepare huge £60m bid for controversial ace

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Mason Greenwood continues to repair his tainted image thanks to a brilliant run of form at Marseille, and the disgraced former Man United ace is believed to have a preference on where he would want to play over the next few seasons.

His personal life has been laid out in the public domain for all and sundry to pass their opinion on, but professionally, Greenwood has got better and better over the past year or so.

Unfortunately for Getafe they weren’t able to hold onto their player of the season because of financial restrictions, and their loss has evidently been Marseille’s gain.

Mason Greenwood being tracked by La Liga giants

That Man United made money on their ‘asset’ appeared to cause a social media backlash, but that’s quickly been pushed into the background after a sensational start to his Marseille career.

Since joining the Ligue Un giants in the summer, the 23-year-old has already plundered five goals and delivered an assist in six games, per transfermarkt.

Evidently happy with his lot in the south of France, Greenwood is recapturing the form that saw him earn international honours under Gareth Southgate.

It’s that, and his personal happiness, which could see him stay put in the country even if Barcelona come calling.

The Sun report that the Catalans are preparing a whopping £60m bid for Greenwood at the end of the season, but the outlet quote sources close to the player as saying “Mason loves France,” and that he is “loving life in the league.”

Real Madrid also appear to be interested in taking the player to La Liga, but they too could find it difficult to prise him from Ligue Un for the same reason.

It’s difficult to see him earning international recognition again, but football has often shown itself to be the most forgiving of environments if there’s a benefit to be had.

Never say never…