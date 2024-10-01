Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Jonathan David from French outfit LOSC Lille.

According to TuttoJuve, Newcastle United will compete with Inter Milan and Juventus for the 24-year-old Canadian international striker. They are reportedly the favourites to get the deal done and they are prepared to outbid the two Italian clubs in order to sign the player.

He has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal as well.

It is no secret that Newcastle need attacking reinforcements. They have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak for goals. The Swedish international needs more support in the attack and David would be a quality acquisition. He could share the goal-scoring burden with Isak and form a lethal partnership with the Swedish international.

Newcastle will be hoping to challenge for major trophies in the coming seasons and they need to improve their squad. They need more depth in order to do well across multiple competitions. David has the quality to transform them in the attack and the 24-year-old could be attracted to the idea of joining them.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle come forward with an offer to sign the player in January.

Jonathan David would be a quality addition

David was linked with a move away from the French club during the summer transfer window but a move did not materialise. He will certainly hope to secure an exciting move in January.

The striker scored 26 goals across all competitions last season and he has started the current season in impressive form as well. He has recently scored a hat trick in his last outing against Le Havre.

He has the quality to succeed in the Premier League and he will look to hit the ground running in English football if the move goes through. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can convince him to snub a move to the Italian clubs and join them instead.