“I’ve had lots of conversations” – manager hints at Man United talks, praises key Old Trafford figure

Former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter has perhaps hinted slightly at discussing the prospect of taking the Manchester United job at some point.

The English tactician remains out of work since his difficult spell at Chelsea, but he remains highly rated within the game after the work he did during his time at Brighton.

Potter was linked with Man Utd by iNews and others at various points in recent months, and the 49-year-old has admitted he has had a lot of conversations, which he’d ideally like to keep to himself.

At the same time, however, Potter also laughed at some of the stories that have come up, as he noted that he’d also been linked with a variety of jobs such as Napoli and Stoke City in quick succession.

Potter praises Man United chief Dan Ashworth

Potter also praised Dan Ashworth, who recently made the move to become a director at United, having worked well with Potter when they were together at Brighton.

Discussing links with the United job, Potter told Sky Sports: “I am the only coach in world football to be linked with Stoke City and Napoli in the same week.

“A lot of what I’ve read in the media is untrue and false. I take what the media say with a pinch of salt. I’ve had lots of conversations with lots of people.

“For the respect of everybody, it’s best I keep it private.”

On Ashworth, he added: “I think Dan’s part of a team there. He’ll want to support, he’ll want to help and that’s my experience with Dan.

“I don’t know anything about the context of Manchester United but my experience of Dan at Brighton was he was very supportive. He would challenge at the right time, but want to help and be there for you.

“Football clubs have to create conditions for coaches to be successful.”