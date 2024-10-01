Predicted Team, Rodgers says Celtic will play for ‘dreams of the supporters’

Arne Engels of Celtic celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between Celtic FC and SK Slovan Bratislava at Celtic Park on September 18, 2024 (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Brendan Rodgers has promised that Celtic will be play for the dreams of the supporters against Dortmund in the Champions League this evening, kick-off is at 8pm…

Tens of thousands of Celtic fans are descending on the Rhineland city and as many as can get a ticket will be in the Westfalenstadion which promises to have an incredible atmosphere as two sets of footballs most passionate supports gather together to create a yellow and green wall of noise.

“For us, tomorrow we play for the dreams of the supporters,” the Celtic manager told Celtic TV in an exclusive interview yesterday afternoon before heading to the airport with the squad, with the one notable absentee American international defender Cameron Carter-Vickers who has a toe injury and has failed to make it.

“The supporters are travelling out here in the thousands and we play for ourselves to go and enjoy this experience.

“It’s a wonderful arena, go and embrace it. Go and cherish these big games and let’s see where it takes us.”

Rodgers will set Celtic up with a 4-3-3 formation and the starting eleven is likely to be Kasper Schmeichel; Alistair Johnston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Arne Engels and Paulo Bernardo; Nicolas Kuhn, Kyogo and Daizen Maeda.

Expect both Reo Hatate and Adam Idah to get plenty of minutes in the second half.