Recent Premier League decision will delight Unai Emery as future transfers planned

Unai Emery was one of a number of managers in the Premier League that seemingly wasn’t happy with one particular decision from the game’s lawmakers in this country, and it appears his concerns have been listened to.

There can be nothing worse for a manager than having dressing room equilibrium interrupted, particularly on the eve of a new season.

From Aston Villa’s point of view, their failure to sell Jhon Duran in the summer window appeared to cause them problems, and rumours surrounding the front man seemed to continued right up until the last day. Of course, at this point he remains a Villa player.

Unai Emery will be delighted with latest EPL decision

What his situation does is hint at some of the issues that face clubs during a transfer window which, for some unknown reason, remains open even once the season has started.

The Times note that from next season, this situation is going to be addressed so that every league in Europe will see its transfer window closing before the start of a new campaign.

That could go some way to appeasing Emery, as he didn’t seem to be happy with what’s happened previously according to Birmingham Live.

“I do not agree with the decision to finish the transfer window until August 30, because we will play three matches in that time,” he was quoted as saying.

“I prefer when we are starting the league that the transfer window ends, but of course, there are a lot of people with the responsibility to decide about it.”

Emery already appears to have his January transfer plans sorted, and it’s a fair bet Villa are a way down the road with their summer plans too.

The only issue that Premier League clubs will need to be aware of is that the Saudi Pro League window will remain open after Europe has closed, so the omnipresent threat of players being poached at the 11th hour because of the incredible riches on offer in the Emirates remains.