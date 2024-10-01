42-year-old Premier League boss tipped to replace Pep Guardiola at Man City

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit, Mikel Arteta is the ideal manager to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Guardiola joined the Sky Blues in 2016 and since then, he has won all the trophies he could possibly win with the club.

Along with making Man City the Champions League winners, the Spaniard has won the Premier League title six times.

He has made Man City a force in European football and it would not be easy for any manager in the world to replace the iconic manager.

After eight years at the club, suggestions have been made about Guardiola’s time at Man City coming to an end.

Petit feels Arsenal boss Arteta would be the perfect candidate to replace Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium since he knows the club and follows the same philosophy.

While speaking to Prime Casino, as reported by the Daily Star, Petit said:

“If Guardiola does decide to leave, the best possible replacement would be Mikel Arteta.

“He knows the club, and he knows the philosophy which he has tried to repeat at Arsenal. Pep Guardiola has begun to show signs of tiredness in the last two years, and you can sometimes see that he is lacking energy.

“Things move so fast and anything can happen in football, Arteta could step into Guardiola’s shoes but City wouldn’t be the only club interested in him.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to Man City?

Arteta has made his name in his very first management job and if he becomes available to leave the Gunners, he will not be short of offers.

The former Arsenal player has rebuilt the Gunners after their disastrous spell under former manager Unai Emery.

In the last two Premier League seasons, Arteta’s Arsenal have managed to fight against Guardiola’s Man City.

They have lost the title to City on both the occasions but they have shown progress every season and Arteta is mainly responsible for that.

His recruitment and his tactical acumen has shown that even at such a young age, he is one of the best managers in the world.

Arsenal would want to keep him at the club for a long time and they would not allow the former Man City assistant manager to leave the club for a title rival.