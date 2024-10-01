PSG are already running scared of Arsenal as Arteta plots improvement on unreal stat

Mikel Arteta (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Arsenal head into Tuesday night’s Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain full of confidence, and manager, Mikel Arteta, will be delighted that he’s already got the French giants running scared.

Just one place separates them in the standings ahead of the game, with PSG in 15th place with three points and Arsenal in 16th with one point.

The Gunners were also handed a boost on the eve of the tie with the news that Luis Enrique has dropped the whippet-like Ousmane Dembele from the squad after some ill-disciplined antics.

Arteta will want to take advantage of Arsenal’s set-piece superiority

Furthermore, the return of a key Arsenal star to the training pitch will have only added to the positive vibes about the place.

With home advantage and the Arsenal faithful in full voice, the North Londoners could be a tough nut to crack, particularly when one considers their advantage in a particular area.

Most Premier League goals scored from set-pieces since the start of last season: ? 23 – Arsenal

? 21 – Everton

? 17 – Aston Villa

? 17 – Manchester City

? 16 – Newcastle pic.twitter.com/ODp3vTNtFW — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 25, 2024

According to WhoScored posting recently on X, the Gunners have the most Premier League goals scored from set pieces since the start of last season, an unreal stat.

PSG only need to remind themselves of the power of Gabriel from corners to understand the threat that Arsenal will bring.

That’s not something that’s escaped Achraf Hakimi who already detailed in his pre-match press conference, cited by PSG Report on X, that; “we know Arsenal are a difficult team to play against from set pieces. We are focused on that aspect because we know it is one of their strong points.”

It sounded for all the world like the French team are already running scared of a team that come at you from all angles in a dead ball situation, and that’s certainly something that Arsenal can work to their advantage on the night.

Arteta will understand the importance of winning the match to really get their Champions League campaign going.