Micky van de Ven shone in Tottenham's win over Man United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The latest Premier League team of the week is here, and it’s perhaps slightly surprising that there aren’t more Tottenham players after their impressive 3-0 win away to Manchester United, though Micky van de Ven made it in to the line up.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer also unsurprisingly made it in to Troy Deeney’s team on BBC Sport after his incredible four-goal haul in the Blues’ win over Brighton, while Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol also earned a place in the XI.

See below for the team of the week in full, with no Arsenal players making it in despite their win over Leicester City, though two impressive Foxes players from that game did get into the side, with James Justin scoring twice in that defeat at the Emirates Stadium, while goalkeeper Mads Hermansen was in superb form to ensure the Gunners didn’t score even more than the four goals they eventually managed…

Premier League team of the week is surprisingly short of Tottenham players

While there were plenty of great performers in the Premier League this weekend, it perhaps seems a bit harsh that Spurs didn’t get one or two more names in to this line up after they put on such a show at Old Trafford.

While Man Utd were also very bad on the day, Tottenham still deserve credit for controlling the game as well as they did, with Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson two other stand-out performers who would have more than merited inclusion in Deeney’s line up.

Arsenal also vastly outplayed Leicester in their game, even if it took them a while to break them down, so Gooners might also feel aggrieved that the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli didn’t make the team of the week after picking up goals and assists in an important win after Man City dropped points earlier that same day.