“Advanced negotiations” taking place with Liverpool target following summer transfer decision

Alan Varela in action for Porto (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have been dealt a transfer blow as Porto midfielder Alan Varela is now reportedly in advanced negotiations over a new contract with his current club.

The talented 23-year-old has really caught the eye during his time in Portugal, and this apparently led to interest from Liverpool during the recent summer transfer window, though the Reds ultimately saw a deal blocked.

Porto decided to keep Varela and they’re now working to extend his contract and give him a pay rise, with efforts seemingly going well so far, according to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo on X, formerly Twitter, who also added in the detail of Liverpool’s summer interest…

?[EXCLUSIVO] Porto tiene negociaciones avanzadas para renovar contrato con Alan Varela.

*??Después que no se diera su pase al Liverpool, el club y el agente del ex Boca discuten una mejora salarial pero que la duración del contrato se mantenga y siga hasta junio 2028. pic.twitter.com/weYE3l2jaz — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) September 30, 2024

Varela could have been a useful signing for Liverpool in midfield, with the Merseyside giants notably missing out on the signing of Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi in that position as well.

Varela transfer: What next for the Liverpool target?

It will be interesting to see if LFC come back in for Varela at some point in the future, or if other big clubs get involved as well, but for now it perhaps seems the most likely that the Argentine will stay where he is for a while longer.

Porto have often been a good stepping stone club for talented young players from South America, with Varela the latest to show what he can do with the chance to play regularly in a major European league, as well as occasionally in the Champions League as well.

It could be that Varela would do well to continue his development there for a bit longer before accepting a big move to Anfield or similar, so one imagines he’ll remain one to watch in the months and years ahead.

Liverpool, meanwhile, surely don’t need a new midfielder that urgently after bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch just over a year ago, with the latter also really improving since Arne Slot became manager.