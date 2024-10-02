newcastle jamal lewis

After moving to Sao Paulo on a surprise loan from Newcastle United, Jamal Lewis is adjusting to life in Brazil.

Lewis became Sao Paulo’s first-ever British player upon joining the Brazilian team. He has made two substitute appearances for the club thus far.

The 26-year-old had plenty of Brazil influence on his former team with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton being two of the most important Newcastle players.

When asked if the two Brazilians had any impact in him selection Sao Paulo, Lewis said:

“To be fair, surprisingly it was neither of them.

“I think it was more of a shock to them than other people but I’ve said before that they’re great representatives of Brazil at Newcastle. They’ve been great teammates to me and Bruno said ‘give me a message’ anytime I need anything so I’m sure I’ll be doing that soon.”