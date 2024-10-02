Palace fans watch on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is open to leaving the club in 2025 amid interest from clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Eze was heavily linked with an exit from Selhurst Park during the summer transfer window but a move did not materialise. The player had a £68 million release clause in his contract and no club was willing to pay up for him.

The release clause is expected to reactivate in 2025 and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool and Tottenham are ready to break the bank for him. As per Football Insider, the two clubs remain keen on him.

Meanwhile, Eze has now given a green light to any potential move and he wants to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Liverpool could use a quality attacking midfielder like him who will help carve out opportunities for his teammates with his vision, technical ability and passing.

Eberechi Eze might fancy Liverpool move

A move to Liverpool would allow him to compete for trophies and play in the Champions League. It will be interesting to see to see how the situation develops.

Crystal Palace might need to be more reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.

Tottenham are keeping tabs on his situation as well and it will be interesting to see to see if they decide to make a move for Eze in 2025. James Maddison has been inconsistent at times and more competition for places could help Spurs improve as a squad. Eze could battle it out with Maddison for the starting spot.

The 26-year-old will add goals, flair and technicality in the final third. He could make an instant impact at Liverpool or Tottenham.

