(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden returned to action with the club’s U21s against Halifax Town in the National League Cup.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been on the fringes of the first-team over the last few years and it remains to be seen whether he can get his Newcastle career back on track. Hayden has not played for Newcastle since 2021 and he will be desperate to compete at the highest level once again.

It will be interesting to see if he can prove his fitness and quality in training and force his way into Eddie Howe’s first-team plans. He will be delighted to be back playing again.

He used to be a handy option for Newcastle and he could be very useful for them this season. Newcastle are already lacking in depth when it comes to the midfield and they could use more bodies.

Hayden was expected to leave the club during the summer transfer window but Newcastle failed to find a suitable destination for him. He has a contract with Newcastle until 2026 and if he manages to impress this season, the Magpies might be able to sell him for a reasonable price in January/in the summer.

Isaac Hayden could help Newcastle

Hayden will add workrate and defensive cover to the Newcastle midfield. He could help them close out games and defend leads in big games.

It remains to be seen whether Howe is prepared to give him an opportunity to salvage his Newcastle career. With that said, the fact that the player has not played since December 2021 suggests that he is unwanted at the club and he is not a part of Howe’s first-team plans.

Hayden is still very much in his peak years and if he can recapture his top form, he could be an important player for most midtable teams. If he leaves the club in January, he must join a club where he will play every week.