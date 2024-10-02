(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool lost iconic manager Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season but life under Arne Slot is off to an impressive start.

The Reds are currently top of the league and showing signs of competing for the league title against Manchester City and Arsenal.

Inspired by the performances of Luis Diaz, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool have performed well this season and shown that they can be as good attacking wise as they can be defensively.

Fans were worried about Klopp’s departure and how the team would perform moving forward.

However, Slot has made sure that he wins the hearts of the fans by making the Merseyside club a competitive force with an attractive style of football.

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has discussed the difference between the team this season under the Dutch manager and how it is different from last season under Klopp.

He said, as reported by the Liverpool Echo:

“I think between Arne and Jurgen the principles are the same. I don’t think there is a huge difference. I just think now we have more of a structure and some patterns that we are trying to improve. That’s the main difference.”

Arne Slot’s positive impact at Liverpool has worked wonders

Slot’s impact at the club has been highly positive and some of the players are playing the best football of their career already.

The likes of Diaz and Gravenberch have experienced a complete turnaround in their playing style and their performances.

The Colombian attacker scored eight Premier League goals last season and this season, he has already scored five.

As for Gravenberch, he has been their star player of the season after being given a new, more defensive role by Slot, a complete change from his performances last season under Klopp.

Liverpool are fighting on all fronts under Slot and they have made a brilliant start to their season in all the competitions.

Early fears about their future without Klopp have been removed by Slot and his team’s fine performances.