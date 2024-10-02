Video: Incredible ball from Mohamed Salah helps Liverpool midfielder score first UCL goal

Liverpool returned to Champions League action at Anfield on Wednesday night against Bologna and the Reds took the lead courtesy of a goal from Alexis Mac Allister.

Arne Slot’s men opened up their European campaign with a 3-1 win over AC Milan last time out and two wins from two would put the Premier League side in good stead to finish in the competition’s top eight positions.

Liverpool got off to the perfect start against Bologna as Mac Allister opened the scoring after just 11 minutes.

The Argentina star netted from close range but Salah was the star of the show as the Egyptian superstar produced an incredible cross to make it easy for the midfielder.

The goal was the former Brighton star’s first in the Champions League, which makes the night a memorable one for the 25-year-old no matter what happens.

Watch: Incredible ball from Mohamed Salah helps Alexis Mac Allister score first Champions League goal

That ball from Salah ??? Alexis Mac Allister gives Liverpool an early lead at Anfield ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/tFciBfm15D — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 2, 2024