Arsenal keeping tabs on 23-year-old La Liga wide player

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez.

The 23-year-old has done quite well for the La Liga club and his performances have attracted the attention of the North London outfit. According to a report from TBR Football, Arsenal are looking to get rid of Jakub Kiwior in the upcoming windows, and they are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements.

Although Gutierrez is not a central defender, he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for Arsenal. They need more depth in the left-back area and Gutierrez could be an important first-team player for them.

The 23-year-old certainly has the quality to succeed in the Premier League and he has shown his ability in La Liga already. The player was recently linked with a move to Liverpool as well. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can beat the competition for his signature and get the deal done.

Miguel Gutierrez would be a quality addition

The former Real Madrid defender could add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack. The Spaniard is quite impressive going forward and playing alongside top-class players at Arsenal could get the best out of him. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite attractive for the player and it will be an exciting step up in his career.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming months. Gutierrez is still only 23 and he will only get better with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for the Gunners with the right guidance. Arsenal would do well to secure his services for a reasonable fee.

They have the resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

