Arsenal backed to sign Premier League striker who is shining this season

Football pundit and former Manchester United attacker Dwight Yorke has backed Arsenal to make a move for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was expected to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window but he showed faith in his current players.

The Spaniard decided to start the season with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard as his attacking options.

Havertz has done well for the Gunners so far this season, continuing the brilliant form he showed last season since joining the North London club from their rivals Chelsea.

The German attacker scored a clever header against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week, helping Arteta’s team to their first win in the competition this season.

However, former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has claimed that the Gunners need a natural number nine and they need to make a move for Aston Villa attacker Duran.

“Jhon Duran, he looks a real handful and a bit different from the rest. He’s got that good presence about him,” he told Prime Casino, as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

“I would take a chance on him, he looks like the real deal. What I look for is people who are hungry, and he’s got that. In terms of the big boys, Arsenal haven’t got an outstanding No. 9.”

Arsenal attack has done well with Kai Havertz upfront

Duran has been in fine form for Unai Emery’s team this season, scoring four goals in the league and one goal in the Carabao Cup.

The Colombian attacker was linked with a move away from Villa Park all summer but nothing materialised on that front and he has not let transfer talk about his career have any affect on his performances on the pitch.

Duran does not have a starting role at Villa Park due to the presence of Ollie Watkins at the club but the attacker makes sure that he impresses whenever he is given the opportunity to play.

As it stands, Arteta is satisfied with his attacking options and Havertz is playing well for the Gunners but it could be an option in the future, particularly if Arsenal fail to win the Premier League again.

The North London club are currently third in the Premier League and they are still unbeaten in all competitions.