Arsenal monitoring 25-year-old England international along with Premier League rivals

Arsenal are tracking the progress of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to Teamtalk.

The Gunners have strengthened their squad extensively in the last few transfer windows, with the club financially backing Mikel Arteta after his brilliant work at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta has made Arsenal title contenders and for the last two seasons, they have competed against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

Despite getting close to winning the title, Arsenal have lost out on both the occasions against Man City.

They are now ready to add more players to their squad to topple the dominance of Guardiola’s team.

The Gunners added Mikel Merino, Riccardo Calafiori, Raheem Sterling and Neto to their squad this summer but now they want English midfielder Wharton, who has attracted the attention of some of the biggest clubs in England.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Man City are all interested in the midfielder after his rapid rise to prominence following his move to Palace.

Wharton has already made his debut for England while still being at Palace which shows how talented the midfielder is.

The Gunners currently have the options of Thomas Partey and Jorginho in the holding midfield position.

With both the players entering the final year of their contract this season, Arteta has started making plans for life without both of them.

Adam Wharton would suit the style of play at Arsenal

Wharton could be the ideal replacement of those two players and his passing quality in the middle of the park is going to add value to the Arsenal side.

Partey and Jorginho are both well over 30 and someone like Wharton could freshen up the Arsenal midfield and add pace, creativity and athleticism to the side.

The 20-year-old midfielder has a long term contract at Selhurst Park, until 2029 to be precise.

The Gunners would have to pay a hefty amount of transfer fees to lure the player to the club.

Wharton is well-known for his passing ability and his quality to keep possession, something that Arteta would love in his midfield.