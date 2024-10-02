BBC Pundit slams Daniel Farke decision after Leeds United draw

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw against Norwich City in the Championship last time out and Daniel Farke has been criticised for his substitutions.

Leeds did well to bounce back from 1-0 down through Largie Ramazani in the second half and they would have easily ended up on the winning side. They were the better team for most of the game and BBC pundit Jon Newsome feels that Farke’s questionable decisions might have cost the Whites.

He said on BBC: “As I said on commentary I thought the substitutions were a little bit unusual for me because I thought the best two players on the pitch at that time were Ramazani and Gnonto. “With 15, 20 minutes to go they were sat on the touchline which was a bit of a strange one for me. But listen, the manager will have his own reasons. He gets paid to manage the team and that’s what he does.”

Farke decided to take off Ramazani and Wilfried Gonto at a time when Leeds were dominating the game. Both players were quite impressive throughout the game and they could have made a defining impact if they had stayed on.

Daniel Farke opens up on his substitutions

However, Farke has now revealed that he decided to take off Ramazani because it was his third start in a row and the player was fatigued.

Leeds are already lacking in depth in the side and they cannot afford to lose key players to injuries.

Farke will have to manage their game time so that they can stay fit and help the team every week.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can improve their squad during the January transfer window and bring in more depth. They will be desperate to secure promotion to the Premier League this season after missing out last season.

