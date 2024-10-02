Euro giants very interested in another Chelsea transfer raid following summer agreement

Ben Chilwell to leave Chelsea? (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell is reportedly the subject of transfer interest from Atletico Madrid, who are said to be very keen on a potential January deal for the Blues defender.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who note that Chelsea and Atletico have a good relationship, with the clubs eventually agreeing a deal that saw Conor Gallagher move to Spain in the summer, while Joao Felix returned to Stamford Bridge for a second spell.

The report goes on to say that Atletico manager Diego Simeone is keen to sign Chilwell to strengthen his options at left-back, and it will be interesting to see if this saga ends up going anywhere.

Chilwell will surely be available after falling down the pecking order at CFC in recent times, with Marc Cucurella now surely the clear first choice on the left-hand side of the defence.

Ben Chilwell to follow Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid?

Chelsea fans might be disappointed that Chilwell couldn’t do better during his time in west London, but injuries have clearly played their part in impacting his overall form.

The England international might now do well to try a move abroad to revive his career, with Gallagher certainly doing well in La Liga so far, while other Blues flops have also enjoyed similar success, particularly with Serie A giants AC Milan.

Christian Pulisic, Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are now key players at the San Siro despite struggling for one reason or another while they were at Chelsea, so it just goes to show that there can still be a second chance for most players.

Chilwell might no longer be quite good enough to justify being a regular starter for Chelsea, but he hasn’t lost all his ability and would likely still represent a useful addition for a big club like Atletico.