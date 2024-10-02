Bukayo Saka appears to have settled his feud with Arsenal legend

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal (Photos from Instagram, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has posted that he and Gunners legend Robert Pires are friends again in a jokey post on his official Instagram account.

Saka can be seen smiling with former Arsenal star Pires, who was a world class player for the north London giants back in the day, forming part of that 2003/04 Invincibles side.

Alongside the photo, Saka put in the caption that he and Pires are friends again, which is presumably referencing the fact that the Frenchman recently said he felt Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku was a slightly better and more consistent player in an interview with Wettbasis.

Bukayo Saka jokes about Robert Pires feud on Instagram

See below for Saka’s post, which clearly shows everything is well between himself and Pires, despite the previous tension…

Saka has been in superb form for Arsenal recently, and was once again key for Mikel Arteta’s side as he captained the team and scored in yesterday’s 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Pires had previously said: “Bukayo still lacks a certain level of consistency and experience, especially in the big games. Perhaps this season, especially in the Champions League, he will show a more convincing face than last season when it counts.

“For example, in my opinion Jeremy Doku from Manchester City is a bit better because he is technically stronger, has better dribbling skills and is more imaginative.”

It’s easy to see why this might have rubbed Saka up the wrong way, as well as more than a few Arsenal fans, we imagine!

Still, Pires remains a legendary figure at AFC after his playing days there, and he’s clearly still supporting Saka as the England international does his best to deliver success to this team.