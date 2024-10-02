(Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Reece James has suffered several injury concerns during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The English defender has missed a considerable amount of playing time due to his fitness issues and it is still not known when he will come back to play for Chelsea.

The right-back has surprisingly only made just three appearances this year.

Before the start of the new Premier League season, the defender sustained a knock as well as a hamstring injury in the preseason which has delayed his return to football.

The Chelsea defender posted an update on his Instagram account, claiming that he is “doing well” despite not being involved in Enzo Maresca’s first team setup.

James shared a series of pictures on social media, providing an update to the fans about what he is doing away from football at the moment.

He posted the pictures with the caption:

“Long story short I’m doing well. hope to see you soon.”

Without him, Maresca’s Chelsea have done well in the early stages of the season.

The Blues are currently fourth in the league, behind Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Chelsea have shown signs of progress this season

It is a positive start from Maresca’s side this season after they struggled under Mauricio Pochettino last season.

Chelsea have lost just once this season and that was against Man City in the opening match of the season.

The early signs are good under the new manager with some of the players who looked poor last season showing signs of improvement.

Malo Gusto has done well in the right-back position in James’ absence and getting back into the team straight away might prove to be a bit difficult for the Chelsea captain.

Maresca’s team will come up against Gent in the Conference League this week and they will be hoping to continue their brilliant form.