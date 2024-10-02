Liverpool can count themselves a little fortunate to have emerged from their Champions League encounter with Bologna unscathed. Certainly, they can thank Alisson Becker for his key contributions to the tie.
The Reds recorded another clean sheet with a 2-0 victory over the impressive Serie A outfit to make it two wins in two following a 3-1 win at the San Siro against AC Milan in September.
The clash at Anfield was far from controlled throughout the entirety of the 90 minutes on display, however, and it evidently got to the home crowd at one point.
Peter Crouch spotted Liverpool Alisson Becker turning round to calm down the home crowd following a nervy period in the first half – a moment described as a ‘worry’ in the TNT Sports studio.
To give credit where credit is due, the hosts have their Brazilian No.1 to thank in large part for another three points added to their league stage tally.
The former Roma star made two key saves from inside the box (with a little bit of a helping hand from the goalposts), with Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister’s goals sealing the result.
Not quite the perfect display from Arne Slot’s Liverpool but yet another victory – most importantly, the Dutchman’s eighth from nine games in charge.
