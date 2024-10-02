Ryan Gravenberch has passed every hurdle that’s come his way in the 2024/25 season with flying colours at Liverpool.

The Dutchman attracted serious praise for his ‘outstanding’ performance against Bologna as the Merseysiders nailed down another three points in a 2-0 win over the Serie A outfit.

Yet, as ever, there remains a sense of anticipation over whether the 22-year-old can continue to deliver such a high standard once Arne Slot’s men come up against elite opposition.

Will Ryan Gravenberch get found out against Chelsea & Arsenal?

It’s been a very impressive start from the Dutch head coach at Anfield with eight wins secured from nine fixtures. In truth, the 46-year-old is unfortunate to not have a 100% record given the 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at L4 increasingly looks like a tragic blip as the weeks roll by.

Nonetheless, it can’t be denied that the former AZ Alkmaar boss has enjoyed the rub of the green with the fixture schedule early on in the campaign.

Manchester United have, perhaps, looked like the toughest opponent on paper (and only on paper given all that has followed). The less said about the latest humiliation Liverpool inflicted on the Red Devils on their home turf, the better!

Ultimately, however, it seems the most significant hurdles lie ahead, for both Slot and Ryan Gravenberch, after the international break.

Damien Delaney seemed to concur on this front when asked about the challenge the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal would present later in October.

“They look very, very good, of course! I still harp on about the No.6 issue. I think Gravenberch, for those types of games, might get found out,” the 43-year-old told Virgin Media Sport.

“So that’s where, I don’t want to say they’re getting away with that, but it’s going nicely so far.”