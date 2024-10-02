“That has to improve” – McManaman fuming with Liverpool player who completed just 4 passes vs Bologna

Darwin Nunez is struggling at Liverpool. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Steve McManaman was not impressed by what he saw from Darwin Nunez in Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Bologna on Wednesday.

It took Liverpool just 11 minutes to take the lead against their Italian opposition, with Alexis Mac Allister finishing an excellent team move that he conducted.

In fairness to Nunez, he was involved in the build-up, receiving the ball from Mac Allister before feeding it to Mohamed Salah, who delivered a perfect cross for the Argentine.

However, that was one of just four passes Nunez completed before he was replaced by Diogo Jota in the 61st minute, at a success rate of 33%.

Nunez also managed just one shot on target, while he posted a 0% success rate on dribbles and ground duels and lost possession 11 times.

McManaman slates Liverpool star Darwin Nunez

Nunez is a man under pressure after a mixed two seasons at Anfield, scoring 33 goals across all competitions but needing 96 games to do so, while missing a host of big chances along the way.

Indeed, former Liverpool and Real Madrid winger McManaman has called on Nunez to quickly improve multiple aspects of his game after another disappointing performance.

“Nunez needs to score goals but his overall play, his hold-up play, bringing other people in, that has to improve,” McManaman said (via BBC Sport).

The TNT Sports commentator added: “He’s still young, inexperienced, doesn’t know the language but he’ll have to get up into shape as soon as he can.”

