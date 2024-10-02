Sir Alex Ferguson picks preferred option of two leading Manchester United manager candidates

Former Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has reportedly indicated a preference towards hiring Massimiliano Allegri if the club decide to part ways with current boss Erik ten Hag.

Allegri is currently out of work after leaving Juventus at the end of last season, but it seems it is felt that former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is the leading candidate for the job if Ten Hag leaves, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Tuchel already held talks with Man Utd in the summer, so it makes sense that the German tactician is perhaps still being strongly considered by the Red Devils, who surely need to think very hard about making a change soon after such a poor start to the season.

Ten Hag may have won the FA Cup final to end last season on a high, but it was a really dire campaign from United overall, and managers like Tuchel and Allegri look like they’d surely be an upgrade.

Allegri over Tuchel for Manchester United?

Ferguson supposedly favours Allegri for the job, but MUFC perhaps shouldn’t take their legendary former manager too seriously here, as the Scottish tactician has previously spoken to the BBC about how he still feels it was the right choice to pick David Moyes to succeed him back in 2013.

Fergie was undoubtedly a great manager, perhaps the best of all time, but that doesn’t mean he necessarily knows who would be the best current manager to deal with this struggling United side.

Allegri has done some fine work in his career, but he’s never worked outside Italy and his teams aren’t exactly known for an expansive or entertaining playing style.

Tuchel, by contrast, has managed in England and won the Champions League with an unfancied Chelsea team back in 2021, while he’s also impressed during his time at other big clubs like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.