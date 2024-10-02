“Everything could fall into place” – Huge update on Arsenal-linked ace with 118 G/A contributions in 189 games

Emirates Stadium (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night was another pointer that the Gunners are going in the right direction under Mikel Arteta.

Kai Havertz was brilliant during the game, and his goal at the Emirates Stadium meant he joined an exclusive club.

The Gunners continue to improve with the Spaniard at the helm, and there doesn’t appear to be too much doubt now that success in terms of silverware is just around the corner.

Arsenal-linked Florian Wirtz could move next summer

Indeed, former Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, agreed that the North Londoners were “getting close” to winning the Champions League prior to the game.

In order to get the club to the next level, however, the powers that be arguably need to make one or two more proven and studious signings to complement those players already in situ.

It’s a big ask given how well most of Arteta’s charges are playing at the moment, though there is talent about that would make a difference.

Take Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz for example.

Another man of the match award in his second Champions League game for the Bundesliga champions shows that he’s a young player very much at the top of his game.

Football Transfers are one of many outlets to link Arsenal with a move for the €130m-rated ace (transfermarkt), and a well-placed source has offered a big update on what could happen next in Wirtz’s career.

“My personal belief is that Wirtz will sign for Real Madrid,” former Bayern Munich technical director, Michael Reschke, said to Sky Germany.

“I think Carlo Ancelotti will be replaced by a certain Spaniard currently working in the Bundesliga and then it’s certainly possible that he will take his favourite player with him.

“My feeling is that everything could fall into place.”

Missing out on a player that has 118 G/A contributions in just 189 games (transfermarkt) would be a big blow for the Gunners and Arteta, though Wirtz surely couldn’t be blamed for following Xabi Alonso, should the Spaniard take up the hot-seat at the Santiago Bernabeu.