Inside Spain: Murmurs of discontent at Real Madrid, derby drama and the centre-back captivating everyone

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

It was a bad-tempered weekend in Spain’s capital, after the Madrid derby was suspended for 15 minutes due to Atletico Madrid’s ultras launching lighters at Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois. Such was the hysteria around it, Barcelona being thumped by Osasuna was almost forgotten.

The players came back on with the score at 1-0 to Real Madrid, but in the 94th minute of stoppage time, Angel Correa beat the offside trap, then Courtois to level things up, leaving Los Blancos three points off Barcelona, and Atletico five. Los Blancos were furious, and after Diego Simeone and Koke Resurreccion went to the fans to try and calm them down, they noted that the fans throwing things should not be allowed back in.

Courtois celebrated Eder Militao’s goal with a steely grin at the Atletico ultras, who had been singing ‘Courtois, die’ at their former player not too long before. All the same, Koke and Simeone called out the Belgian, saying he could have been smarter than to provoke the fans.

A busy weekend in La Liga ahead of another busy week. We spoke to @cnnsport on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/RSmZF1qZpR — Football España (@footballespana_) October 1, 2024

It will likely result in a partial stadium closure for Atletico, and renewed tension between the two teams. Osasuna destroyed a rotated Barcelona 4-2 on the Saturday night, but the Madrid derby result suited them, despite losing their 100% record. In addition, it took up the headlines while Barcelona announced €91m losses on the year. Amusingly, they said it the losses were purely down to the non-payment of their sales of Barca Vision to shareholders, an operation the same board conducted.

They have signed Wojciech Szczesny on a free one-year deal, a month after he retired, which will not aid their finances, but will give them a solid and experienced option in goal.

Marc Casado is enjoying life under Hansi Flick. #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/PI9vcVgv8d — Football España (@footballespana_) October 2, 2024

Real Madrid have drawn three of their four away games in Spain this season, and have conceded in all of them. David Alaba is still injured, and Jesus Vallejo is not trusted, meaning it is all on Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao at centre-back. The impact of losing out on Leny Yoro has been plain to see.

Hence it makes sense they have contacted Palmeiras about 18-year-old defender Vitor Reis. He is set to be the next Brazilian talent race, with O Verdao already aware of interest from Arsenal, and Liverpool and Chelsea following close behind too. He has a €100m release clause though, meaning it could be a tough negotiation, whichever club tries to sign him.

Giovani Lo Celso has turned into the second coming under Manuel Pellegrini at Real Betis, scoring five goals in four and a third games, a rate only bettered by ex-Newcastle United and Leicester forward Ayoze Perez. The headline fixture is the Seville derby, with 38-year-old Jesus Navas to play his final edition before his retirement in December.

Ayoze is just one behind Robert Lewandowski in the scoring charts and his Villarreal face Real Madrid at the weekend, with Kylian Mbappe set to be back to fitness. Carlo Ancelotti will have to be on his game, with murmurs of discontent with his decisions from above trickling down and into the media. Always an ominous sign at the Santiago Bernabeu.