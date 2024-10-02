Manchester City midfielder with 61 goals & 37 assists set to hold crunch talks with Pep Guardiola regarding his future

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder James McAtee is set to discuss his future with manager Pep Guardiola, as he seeks clarity on his role within the team moving forward.

According to reports from GiveMeSport, the 21-year-old is eager to understand if he will receive more first-team opportunities or if a loan move is on the cards for the January transfer window.

Since making his Premier League debut in 2021, McAtee has struggled to secure a regular position in City’s highly competitive squad.

Over the past two seasons, he has gained valuable experience through successful loan spells at Sheffield United, where he played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League. These stints have provided him with crucial exposure to top-flight football.

Since returning to Manchester City, McAtee has participated in Guardiola’s pre-season tour and made several appearances, including scoring his first goal for the club in a recent UEFA Champions League match against Slovan Bratislava. Despite this progress, he remains eager to secure consistent playing time.

Across all levels and all club competitions, the youngster has amassed an incredible 61 goals and 37 assists so far in his career, highlighting the immense talent he holds.

As the January transfer window approaches, McAtee is weighing his options. He is contemplating whether to remain at City to compete for a place or to pursue a loan move that would guarantee him regular minutes.

His conversations with Guardiola will be pivotal in determining his future, as the young midfielder seeks to understand if he is part of the club’s long-term plans.

Valued at approximately £30 million, McAtee’s future could be significantly influenced by the outcomes of these discussions.

James McAtee: Interest from Leeds United

Leeds United are among the clubs showing strong interest in McAtee. They reportedly pursued him in the summer, but Manchester City were not willing to sell at that time.

With Daniel Farke’s side currently grappling with major injury problems, they are looking to make immediate additions to their squad. However, any potential move for McAtee will hinge on the results of his talks with Guardiola.