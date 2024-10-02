“We are talking” – Uncle of Premier League ace makes bold claim amid Arsenal interest

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Aston Villa star Jhon Duran has already caught the eye of top European clubs, and his uncle, Oswaldo Duran, has expressed hopes that the 20-year-old will one day join Real Madrid.

Duran signed for Aston Villa from Chicago Fire in January 2023 for £14.75m, with an additional £3.3m in potential add-ons. He scored 8 goals last season and has already netted 4 goals in 6 league appearances this season—all of which came after coming off the bench.

The young striker has made an impressive impact for Villa despite not yet starting any league games this season. His knack for scoring as a substitute has garnered attention, with 5 goals in 8 games across all competitions for Unai Emery’s side.

He was linked with a move away in the summer with Chelsea among clubs who tried to sign him as well.

And while he stayed at Villa, the links have not stopped with the likes of Arsenal, and Barcelona now also showing interest in signing Duran.

Jhon Duran’s uncle hopes for Real Madrid move for his nephew

However, the player’s uncle, Oswaldo Duran, has made a bold claim regarding his nephew’s future. Speaking to Gol Caracol, he claimed that if Duran continues to develop and improve his game, he could soon be playing for Real Madrid.

He said:

“We are talking about a player who, if he has his feet on the ground, if he lets himself be guided by his advisors, will be very great because he is very young and is not yet mature as an athlete.”

“If his behaviour was not the best, it is normal; you have to let him see it and he will correct it. Having character is different from seeing or believing that others are less than me.”

“Not speaking to people is not character for me, but because I am related to him and have known him since I was a child we believe that we have already achieved everything and since he is young, he may suddenly think that, but I have enormous faith that he is going to correct his behaviour.”

“Jhon Jader is still a 20-year-old boy and there is a lot of room for improvement. When he plays as a starter, he will be among the top scorers in any league he plays in. God gave him virtues that he has to take advantage of and polish, such as his aerial game or getting behind the backs of defenders. Let’s hope that the next sale is to Real Madrid.”

At just 20 years old, Jhon Duran’s future looks incredibly bright. If he maintains his current trajectory, with the right guidance and further development, a move to one of Europe’s elite clubs could soon be on the horizon. Whether it’s to Real Madrid or another top side, Duran’s stock is rising fast, making him one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League.