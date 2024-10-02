Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United striker Giuseppe Rossi has explained why he has high hopes for summer signing Joshua Zirkzee despite his slow start to life at Old Trafford so far.

Zirkzee impressed at previous club Bologna, becoming a key player there at a young age, and that prompted Man Utd to bring him in this summer.

So far, we’ve only seen one goal from the Netherlands international, but Rossi believes there is more to come from him, as he’s liked what he’s seen of him so far, particularly in his spell in Serie A.

On top of that, Rossi talked up the importance of Zirkzee having Ruud van Nistelrooy to learn from in United’s coaching staff, with the former Red Devils ace remembering how much he learned from the Dutch goal machine when they were together at Old Trafford.

Rossi didn’t end up making it at United, but he had successful spells at other clubs later in his career, so he feels Zirkzee would do well to do what he did and ask Van Nistelrooy plenty of questions about how to be an elite striker like he was.

Joshua Zirkzee can learn from Ruud van Nistelrooy, says former Man United striker

Rossi, speaking at the launch of Ladbrokes’ “Gaffer of all Accas”, said: “I have high hopes for [Joshua] Zirkzee. I saw him play in Italy for Bologna; he’s a very young player, but he has that something special in him. It’s hard to come to a club like Manchester United and show that right away, just because of the pressures that come with that kind of move, and what being the club’s number nine entails.

“But he has the best people around him to make him understand what it means to wear that shirt, and play that position.

He’s got Ruud van Nistelrooy, who is the best striker I’ve seen in that position in the last 20 or 30 years. I played with him, which was a pleasure, and he was one of my idols growing up. I kind of understand what Zirkzee has in front of him in Ruud, and that’s greatness.

“That’s somebody who could propel him to be better, so I’m hoping that he’s asking Ruud a million questions, just like I did. I’m hoping that he’s observing every little movement, like I did… even though he’s probably not moving half as well as he did when I played with him! I just hope Zirkzee is being as curious as hell when it comes to playing in that position, and what it means to wear that shirt.

“I have high hopes for him, though, and I think he’ll be a very good signing.”

Zirkzee has not scored for United since netting a late winner against Fulham in their opening Premier League game.