Journalist calls for Man United to be “arrested” for making “stupid” decision

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Erik ten Hag Man United

Manchester United have struggled massively in the last few seasons on and off the pitch.

Their performances on the pitch have been poor under manager Erik ten Hag while their transfer business off the pitch has received severe criticism.

The Red Devils are known for paying over the odds for their signings and most of their recent expensive signings at the club have not worked.

The likes of Andre Onana, Mason Mount, Casemiro, Antony and others have all struggled to find their feet at Old Trafford.

Now, another decision from Man United in the transfer market has been slammed by Italian journalist Riccardo Trevisani.

He has criticised Man United’s decision to sell Scott McTominay to Napoli, a player who was crucial for the team last season and contributed to some important goals for them.

Speaking to Cronache di Spogliatoio, relayed by CalcioNapoli24, the journalist has questioned Man United’s decision to sell the Scottish midfielder and wants the club to be “arrested” for the decisions they have made.

“McTominay scored goals, he carried the cross, he had determination and yet they kicked him out! Nothing works at Manchester United, a club that only does stupid things, you can’t guess anything,” he said.

“They killed every player, Højlund, De Ligt, Antony, Rashford, now Zirkzee, even Casemiro, it’s a joke, there is no comparable team, they should be arrested. PSG are scientists in comparison! They have thrown away managers, coaches and players in recent years. They have no idea what they are doing.”

McTominay scored seven goals for the Premier League club last season and won some crucial points for them.

He was not a regular starter last season but still performed better than some of the players who were regularly given starts by Ten Hag.

Scott McTominay has done well after Man United exit

The midfielder moved on from Man United for more playing time and so far, he has been a huge success at Napoli.

In four matches for the Serie A leaders, McTominay has scored one goal and provided one assist.

The Italian giants are more than happy with the arrival of the midfielder from Man United and considering how the Red Devils are playing at the moment, it feels like McTominay made the right decision to leave the club.

Under the leadership of Antonio Conte, Napoli are leading the Serie A standings ahead of Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.