Ampadu injury deals Leeds blow with club considering three potential free agents including James Tomkins

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

A draw against Norwich on Tuesday night kept Leeds United in fourth position in the Championship, though with injuries mounting up for Daniel Farke, it could lead to problems further down the line.

With the international break upcoming, it will give everyone at the club a chance to regroup, though Farke had been warned by a former Premier League CEO that he could face the chop in the international break if results hadn’t improved.

James Tomkins could provide cover for Leeds this season

Carlton Palmer also fired a broadside at one Leeds ace over his poor start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

Four wins in the last six matches looked to have kept the German from the noose for now, though he does need to try and bring in some free agents soon, in order to help ease the defensive injury crisis and keep the all whites on an upward trajectory.

There are three (via transfermarkt) that would certainly do a job for them for the club in either the short or long term, in place of Ethan Ampadu and Max Wober.

James Tomkins

Despite being 35 years of age, Tomkins has the requisite experience to be of significant value to the Elland Road outfit.

Having only been released by Crystal Palace this summer, he’ll surely jump at the chance to get back on the horse as soon as possible.

Daniel Amartey

Unfortunately, Daniel Amartey’s sojourn to Besiktas only lasted for a season, with the former Leicester City man now twiddling his thumbs.

A tilt at helping to get Leeds promoted would surely appeal, and at 29 years of age, he has age on his side.

Paul Dummett

In the last six years, Paul Dummett made only 39 Premier League appearances for Newcastle (transfermarkt), with his five last season totalling just 18 minutes. Though he might be the third choice in this list, he’s still a hungry player worth considering.