Ryan Gravenberch was in fine form against Bologna. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It feels like every week, we’re praising Ryan Gravenberch for another top-class performance in a Liverpool shirt and, well, here we are again.

The Netherlands international has looked rejuvenated under new manager Arne Slot, excelling in a No.6 role having previously been better known as a box-to-box midfielder.

Gravenberch — who was compared by Jamie Carragher to Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira earlier this season — is still bringing some of that athleticism and physicality to bear, but he’s now coupling it with ice-cold composure on the ball and superb in-game vision and intelligence to become a perfect all-around midfielder.

The 22-year-old turned in another superb performance as Liverpool beat Serie A side Bologna 2-0 on Wednesday to make it two out of two at the start of their Champions League campaign.

Alongside creating two chances, Gravenberch completed 91% of his passes and three out of four attempted dribbles, while winning four of six contested ground duels. The former Ajax and Bayern Munich man also made one tackle, one clearance, nine recoveries and seven passes into the final third.

Pundits rave about Ryan Gravenberch performance

As has been the case throughout this season, Gravenberch’s performance against Bologna made a serious impression on several pundits, including TNT Sports’ Steve McManaman and Sky Sports‘ Clinton Morrison.

“This is what he gives you as a number six. His mobility is brilliant, so different from a traditional number six,” said former Liverpool winger McManaman (via BBC Sport).

Morrison said: “Gravenberch has been the best player on the pitch again for Liverpool. He’s been outstanding.”

Up next for Liverpool is an away trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

