Liverpool manager Arne Slot aims subtle dig at Premier League rivals Man United

Liverpool are sitting comfortably at the top of the league ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Reds have started the new season in fine form, showing their strength and competitiveness in the early stages of the season.

In six Premier League games, they have just conceded two goals and their attack, inspired by Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah, has managed to perform well and scored goals for fun.

Not only in the league but also in the Champions League, they started their campaign with a convincing win against AC Milan.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has aimed a thinly-veiled dig at Manchester United with his latest comments.

The Reds boss was speaking to the media ahead of his team’s Champions League encounter against Bologna.

He said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo:

“Every fixture is difficult in the Premier league but everybody tells me that a top league table team is harder to beat than a bottom league table team… and we have not faced one of them yet”.



It was a subtle dig at Man United who are sitting in 13th position in the Premier League at the moment.

Despite their position in the league, the Red Devils are considered one of the top six teams in the Premier League.

However, not to Slot, who claimed that his Liverpool side are yet to face a top team this season.

The Merseyside club have not faced a team sitting higher than the 10th position in the Premier League.

Liverpool humiliated Man United at Old Trafford this season

Liverpool and Man United have already faced each other this season with Slot’s team beating Erik ten Hag’s side 3-0 at Old Trafford.

It is the best win so far during Slot’s spell at the club and showed the massive difference of quality between both the sides.

The Dutch manager has been able to make a difference in just a few months at Anfield, stamping his authority on the squad and developing a unique style of football, something that his compatriot has been unable to do at Man United in a much longer time and with more financial backing.