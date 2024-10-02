Liverpool vs Bologna confirmed team news: Key Reds forward benched

Liverpool will look to continue their positive start to the 2024/25 campaign under new head coach Arne Slot on Wednesday night as the Reds host Bologna at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League.

The Dutch coach has made a big impression on everyone at the Merseyside club since taking over from the legendary Jurgen Klopp ahead of the current season and the former Feyenoord boss currently has the Reds top of the Premier League and with wins under their belt in Europe and the EFL Cup.

Liverpool were 3-1 winners away at AC Milan last time out in the Champions League and impressed in the San Siro.

Slot’s men are looking to go two for two in Europe with a win at Anfield on Wednesday and that will set the Premier League club up with a good chance to finish in the competition’s top eight teams.

The Merseyside club were 2-1 winners over Wolves last time out and the Dutch coach has made just one change from the team that lined up at Molineux with Diogo Jota being replaced by Darwin Nunez.

There were worries over the fitness of Jota and Andy Robertson ahead of the Bologna clash but the Scotland star is fit to start against the Italian side, however, the Portuguese forward is only fit enough for the bench.

Liverpool confirmed starting 11

The Reds to take on Bologna ?? #UCL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 2, 2024

As for Bologna, the Italian side had a historic campaign under Thiago Motta last season, which resulted in the Rossoblu qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 60 years.

However, after losing their manager to Juventus and key players such as Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal and Joshua Zirkzee to Man United during the summer, the 2024/25 campaign has not started off the way Bologna fans would have liked.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side currently sit 13th in Serie A with one win from six and drew 0-0 with Shakhtar Donetsk last time out in the Champions League.

The Italian side drew 1-1 with Atalanta last weekend and Italiano has made four changes for their trip to Anfield with Lykogiannis, Aebischer, Fabbian and Castro being replaced by Miranda, Moro, Urbanski and Dallinga.

Bologna 1909 confirmed starting 11