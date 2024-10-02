Liverpool ready to launch ambitious January bid to sign Premier League rival

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a bold move for Everton’s young defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the upcoming January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old centre-back attracted considerable interest over the summer, particularly from Manchester United, who had two bids rejected by Everton.

Liverpool’s defense faced a setback when long-time defender Joel Matip departed after his contract expired, and the club is looking to strengthen its options at the back.

The Reds had a quiet summer transfer window and only managed to sign two players; goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and winger Federico Chiesa.

They are now looking strengthen their options at the back and Everton defender Branthwaite is the player they have identified.

Despite both first choice defenders Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate forming a solid partnership in the defense for the Reds, Arne Slot is expected to target a move for another top defender and Branthwaite is the player he is looking to sign.

The England international has experienced a prominent rise in the game following his impressive time at Goodison Park and that has attracted the attention of some of the biggest clubs in England.

Even after the signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, Man United still retain interest in the Everton star.

The Toffees have slapped a £70 million price tag on their defender but it remains to be seen if it will be the same for their arch rivals Liverpool or increase even more.

Liverpool have received a boost sign Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton are set to resist offers once again for their prized asset, however, with reports suggesting that the 22-year-old defender is unlikely to sign a new contract, the Toffees may be forced to consider cashing in on him while his value remains high.

Liverpool are financially equipped to go through with this deal and they would love the opportunity to get one over their rivals.

With Everton sitting near the bottom of the Premier League standings, they might find it extremely difficult to stop Branthwaite from leaving the club.