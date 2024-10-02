Video: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah breaks two records with wonder strike at Anfield

Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool‘s lead in their Champions League clash with Bologna at Anfield and the Egyptian superstar broke more records with the impressive goal he struck in front of The Kop.

Arne Slot’s men took the lead in the clash after just 11 minutes when Salah produced an exceptional cross for Alexis Mac Allister to score his first Champions League goal and had control of the match for the most part afterwards, although Bologna had some very good moments in front of the Premier League team’s goal.

Full control was gained late in the second half when Salah conjured a wonder strike which flew into the Bologna net.

The goal earned the winger another Liverpool record as the Egypt captain has now become the first player to score in five consecutive Champions League campaigns at Anfield.

The 32-year-old is already one of the Merseyside club’s greatest-ever players but Salah seems determined to keep adding to his Anfield legacy.

In addition to this, the goal also confirmed Salah as the highest-scoring African player in Champions League history passing Didier Drogba in the standings.

Watch: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah breaks two records with impressive goal

There's no stopping that ? Mo Salah with an incredible left-footed strike into the top corner ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Qy7y08pCzL — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 2, 2024