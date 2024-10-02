Luis Enrique pays huge compliment to Arsenal after 2-0 Champions League win vs PSG

Arsenal beat Luis Enrique's PSG 2-0 (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique was full of praise for Arsenal as he responded to his side’s 2-0 defeat in last night’s Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

PSG were well beaten by the Gunners, and it’s clear that Enrique recognised that Mikel Arteta’s side are now very much one of the best teams in Europe, while he also singled out their incredible aerial threat.

Arteta has transformed Arsenal into a team of tall and commanding players with better mental strength than so many Gunners sides of the recent past, and that was evident last night as they made relatively easy work of a big opponent like PSG, even with a player as important as Martin Odegaard missing through injury.

It seems fair to say that Enrique was impressed with Arsenal, as he had little to say after the game other than that his PSG players were inferior in pretty much every department.

Luis Enrique responds to PSG’s defeat at Arsenal

Speaking after the game, as quoted by the Metro, Enrique said: “Our rivals tonight were much better in terms of intensity, in terms of pressure, they won every duel.

“We won none of our duels, their defenders completely anticipated our attackers, and our defenders failed to anticipate their attackers. From the first minute Arsenal were superior to us in the game.

“We knew from the first minute they were going to press us high, aggressive, and they did it great, we couldn’t overcome that kind of pressure.”

He added: “In front of us today were one of the best aerial teams in the whole of Europe, which is Arsenal.

“We’re playing away from home, we played against a team that over the last three seasons have been one of top teams on the planet.

“They were better than us on the evening. I’m just saying the other team was better than us, it’s not an analysis, we don’t know if we’re going to play Arsenal again this season, but the analysis I have today is not going to be the same if we play each other again throughout the season.”