Man United squad are “mad” but will use it as “motivation” admits Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag faces crucial days for his Man United future as the Premier League club prepares to travel to FC Porto and Aston Villa needing wins following their hammering at the hands of Tottenham last weekend.

The opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign has been very disappointing for United as the Manchester club currently sit 13th in the Premier League table having won just two of their opening six matches while failing to win their opening clash in the Europa League.

The Red Devils’ match with Spurs was the low point in the season as Ten Hag’s men put in a shameful performance and it has resulted in the Dutch coach coming under severe pressure.

If Man United fail to beat Porto and Aston Villa over the coming days, the United manager’s future at Old Trafford will be in doubt heading into the international break. This period in the season would allow the hierarchy some time to find a replacement for the former Ajax boss with many tipping Ruud van Nistelrooy to be handed the reigns for some time.

Ahead of Man United’s clash with Porto on Thursday night, Ten Hag has admitted that his squad are mad after their Tottenham embarrassment and the Dutch coach will hope that motivates them to get a result in Portugal.

Erik ten Hag reveals that his Man United squad are mad

Speaking to the press on Wednesday night ahead of Man United’s match with Porto, Ten Hag has admitted that his squad are mad after their performance against Tottenham and hopes that they will use it as motivation.

“We are mad, mad with ourselves, especially when you lose a game like Sunday… but you have to deal with it. We are mad, and from the madness, we have to get motivation,” the Dutch coach said via Samuel Luckhurst.

It is hard to see this current group of Man United players turning around their recent form but for Ten Hag’s sake, the Red Devils need a result in Portugal on Thursday.