“I was a bit uncomfortable” – Martin Zubimendi reveals reason he turned down Liverpool in the summer

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has shed light on his choice to turn down a transfer to Liverpool during the summer window, despite the Reds being on the verge of signing him.

Liverpool had shown strong interest in the 25-year-old, prepared to meet his £51.7 million release clause and having agreed on personal terms with the player.

The transfer, however, did not materialise as Real Sociedad informed Zubimendi that he would need to trigger the release clause himself to facilitate the move. Ultimately, he opted to stay at his boyhood club, a decision that left the Merseyside disappointed.

Martin Zubimendi opens up about rejecting Liverpool

The Spanish side have had a tough start to the season, leading to reports suggesting that the player is regretting his decision to not move to Anfield in the summer. But, he has firmly stated that he has no regrets about staying with the club.

In an interview, Zubimendi expressed his commitment to Real Sociedad, stating (as quoted by ESPN):

“Of course I don’t regret it, I can’t think that way after four or five games at the start of the season. I made my decision from within, I thought it was the best thing to do, the results don’t affect me. I see potential in this team, you just have to watch us train. I’m excited about having a good season.”

“In the end, like in every transfer window, things always come up. This summer it was my turn. These are things that happen and you have to deal with them in the best way possible.

“It is true that I was a bit uncomfortable with everything, especially the noise, but in the end I isolated myself and made the decision that I thought was the right one.”