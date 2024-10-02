Mikel Merino did something within seconds of his Arsenal debut that proves his elite mentality

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

It took longer than expected, but Mikel Merino finally made his debut for Arsenal against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night in their mouth watering Champions League clash.

The Gunners took control of the tie in the first half with two goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka, Luis Enrique’s Ligue Un giants having no answer and therefore coming away from the Emirates Stadium empty handed.

Havertz’s former manager, Frank Lampard, was working at the game with Amazon Prime Sport and detailed his happiness that everything is starting to come together for the German international.

Mikel Merino showed his elite mentality on his Arsenal debut

Arsenal’s performance was so dominant, that only Real Madrid are better in one key area.

There’s a feeling that the North Londoners are getting better and better, and even Bukayo Saka sounded a title warning to Liverpool and Man City.

The confidence is clearly flowing through the squad, and that’s a vital ingredient to have at this early stage of the season.

Performance levels need to stay high, with players pushing each other on to greater heights.

That’s just what Merino did within seconds of making his bow according to football.london.

The Spaniard, a recent European Championship winner with Spain, was seen to be barking instructions at fellow new boy Riccardo Calafiori.

Clearly no shrinking violet, Merino’s introduction provided Gunners fans with a view of his elite mentality, something his team-mates should take notice of and learn from.

When the going gets tough, you need warriors in the trenches and players who are prepared to dig their colleagues out if they’ve given an impression that they’re not trying hard enough.

It’s been over 20 years since Arsenal last won the Premier League title and almost that long since they appeared in a Champions League final.

Merino, for one, will want to go all out to change that.