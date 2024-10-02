Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea are “following several players” at CB amid links with Premier League star

Chelsea have been linked with Murillo (Picture from Chelsea FC)

Chelsea are following several options to potentially strengthen at centre-back, though there have not yet been any talks over signing Murillo from Nottingham Forest, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano responded to the recent Murillo to Chelsea links that have emerged, playing down the idea that there was anything particularly concrete going on between the Blues and the Brazilian defender.

Murillo has impressed during his time at Forest and looks like he could be ideal for Chelsea, who surely need to think about bringing in an upgrade on Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, neither of whom have been particularly convincing since moving to Stamford Bridge.

It clearly won’t be easy to sign Murillo, however, as Juventus also considered him in the summer, according to Romano, only for Forest to be quite firm on their stance that the 22-year-old was not available.

Murillo transfer: Chelsea looking at centre-backs, Romano confirms

“So guys, I’ve seen the rumours about Murillo and Chelsea, and what I can say is that Chelsea are following several players in the centre-back position but no talks taking place yet,” Romano said.

“There are so many links but there’s nothing concrete or really advanced now.

“Also, Murillo would be very expensive for any club as when Juventus thought about him last summer, Nottingham Forest didn’t want to open the doors for him to leave.”

Murillo is surely too good to stay at Forest much longer, so it will be interesting to see how this situation develops, as one imagines CFC and others could surely continue to keep him in mind as a top target.

However, we also don’t know for now which other players Chelsea are monitoring in that position, with Romano suggesting there are a few names under consideration, and perhaps no clear preferred target yet.