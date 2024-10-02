Enzo Maresca hints that £140m duo can become Chelsea starters through UECL performances

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has hinted in his latest press conference that Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku can become regular starters at Stamford Bridge through their performances in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The West London club open up their Europa Conference League campaign against Belgian side Gent on Thursday at Stamford Bridge and it is a game that Maresca will make multiple changes for following the Blues’ win over Brighton on Saturday.

Chelsea fans might not like their club being part of Europe’s weakest competition but the early rounds are a blessing for the Premier League club as it allows several of their fringe players an opportunity to play.

Although the price tags of Mudryk and Nkunku suggest that they are not fringe players, the duo have not been regular starters at Chelsea this season.

Many expect the French star to break into the Blues’ best 11 at some stage throughout the current campaign and his manager has suggested that the Europa Conference League will give the forward and Mudryk the opportunity to do this.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the Gent clash, Maresca said about the duo via The Standard: “I think Misha [Mudryk] played from the start against Wolves in the Premier League. We gave him some games.

“They all want to play from the start but sometimes it is not possible. Against Barrow, Misha did very well. I think when he was inside, he was ok.

Can Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku become Chelsea starters?

Long-term, everyone at Chelsea will want Mudryk and Nkunku to become regular starters given the money spent on the duo.

The Ukraine star was acquired for £88.5m as part of a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 and the 23-year-old has massively underdelivered so far during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Nkunku was signed from RB Leipzig last summer after his £52m release clause was activated but the French star experienced an injury-plagued first season in the Premier League. The forward is the more likely out of the pair to cement a regular starting spot in the current Chelsea team as the 26-year-old is simply too good to be sitting on the bench.