“Nothing for me” – Erik ten Hag breaks silence on Manchester United future amid sack concerns

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag finds himself in a difficult position following a disappointing start to the 2024-25 Premier League season.

With only seven points from their first six games, United currently sits in 12th place, far below the expectations for the club.

The team has secured just two wins, against Fulham and Southampton, but suffered three defeats, including heavy home losses to Liverpool (0-3) and Tottenham (0-3). A draw against Crystal Palace only added to their struggles.

The Dutch manager’s future had been in doubt following a lacklustre end to the previous campaign. Reports suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was considering making a managerial change, and the club even had talks with Thomas Tuchel. However, ultimately, the club decided to retain ten Hag for the new season.

But the recent results have once again sparked talks about a potential sacking. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that while his job is not at immediate risk, the next two games are considered extremely important for him. Similar news has been reported by The Sun, who claim that the manager has two games (Porto and Aston Villa) to save his job.

Erik ten Hag breaks silence on Manchester United future

The Dutchman has now broken silence regarding the uncertainty around his future, insisting that he is not worried.

Ten Hag emphasised that Manchester United is in a period of transition, with a focus on developing young players. He reaffirmed his belief that the team can recover from their slow start and achieve success this season:

Speaking ahead of the game on Thursday, he told Sky Sports:

“I’m not thinking about it, I’m not anxious. We created a togetherness in the summer with the ownership and the leadership.”

“We made this agreement, and we were all behind it. We know the strategy [is to bring in] young players in a transition period.”

“They also know in May in all my last six seasons there were always trophies and that is what we are aiming for.”

“We are going to make a success from the season. Nothing is easy, but this is nothing for me to panic about. We can sort [the problems] out, this team can sort this out.”

Despite his confidence, the next few matches could play a crucial role in determining whether Erik ten Hag continues at the helm of Manchester United.