Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez remains completely focused on the Reds despite some transfer speculation over his future, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano responded to the recent stories about Nunez and a possible move to Atletico Madrid, while he also shut down talk of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes being an option to replace the Uruguay international at Anfield.

Nunez hasn’t won everyone over during his time at Liverpool, with plenty of fans likely to feel he’s shown a worrying lack of improvement and failed to make enough of an impact, which has now seen him fall down the pecking order since Arne Slot took over as manager.

Still, it seems the player himself remains fully focused on doing his best for Liverpool, so we can probably forget about those links with Atletico Madrid for now, especially as the La Liga giants also just invested big money on signing Julian Alvarez from Manchester City in the summer.

Nunez transfer rumours shut down by Romano

“It’s difficult for me even to comment the Rodrygo and Darwin Nunez rumours, guys…” Romano said.

“I don’t even know where these links are coming from. Nunez to Atletico Madrid, Rodrygo to Liverpool… trust me, now it’s all completely quiet.

“There are no negotiations or talks for these players, Nunez is completely focused on Liverpool and Atletico just spent €75m plus add-ons on Julian Alvarez two months ago.

“Rodrygo also extended his Real Madrid contract less than one year ago and he’s only focused on Real Madrid.

“That’s it, nothing more to say.”

Liverpool fans will have mixed feelings about this update, as Rodrygo would surely be a major upgrade on Nunez, even if every signing comes with some degree of risk.

Still, it’s surely getting harder to ignore the fact that Nunez just hasn’t delivered since joining LFC and they probably have to think about replacing him if things don’t change very soon.