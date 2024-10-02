“Perfect” – Thierry Henry and Micah Richards agree on the one Arsenal moment which helped down PSG

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

It was a European night to remember for Arsenal Football Club, and former star man, Thierry Henry, lauded one particular moment during the Gunners win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Without Ousmane Dembele to trouble the Arsenal defence, the French giants were moribund as an attacking force, and Luis Enrique might perhaps question his decision to discipline his most dangerous player given how the match ended up.

Thierry Henry’s delight at Arsenal performance

PSG’s inability to rattle the hosts saw Arsenal take the lead through Kai Havertz, a goal that puts the German international in an exclusive club.

The build up to the goal had Henry and his CBS Sports colleague, Micah Richards, purring.

“Great work from Leandro Trossard,” the Frenchman said in his live post-match analysis on the channel.

“You are going to see the usual run of Kai Havertz. Bukayo Saka is on the second post. Kai Havertz reads it well. What a delivery from Trossard and Havertz gets in the way before Donnarumma.”

Richards couldn’t have agreed more, saying; “Just look at the run in there, the way he is slowing up, then he goes quicker and slows up again for the timing. The ball (from Trossard) was perfect.”

Henry added; “Trossard saw that, he couldn’t go too early or he would have been offside, so he timed his run and he does that ever so well. He scored a very similar goal against Wolves at the beginning of the season.”

What the goals and performance on the night showed is that Mikel Arteta’s side are really in the groove this season already.

So much so, that Bukayo Saka is even tipping them for the Premier League title already.

There’s a long, long way to go before that dream can come true for the North Londoners, but if they can keep delivering performances of the standard seen against PSG, whose to say that Arsenal won’t be lifting silverware come May 2025.