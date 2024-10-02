Peter Schmeichel on his advice to Kasper after Celtic’s bad day at the office

Kasper Schmeichel of Celtic reacts after Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund (not pictured) scores his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Borussia Dortmund and Celtic FC at BVB Stadion Dortmund on October 01, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Peter Schmeichel made his presence felt in Dortmund last night working for broadcaster TNT where his son’s current side Celtic were the visitors to the legendary Westfalenstadion…

Before the match he had a chat with Brendan Rodgers, amusingly more as a father rather than as a pundit, then after the 7-1 hammering gave his son Kasper advice on the role he should now play in the Celtic dressing room. And to round it off he interviewed Dortmund’s hat-trick hero Adeyemi, telling him: “I’ll never forgive you for what you did to my boy today!”, before praising the Dortmund forward’s brilliant performance against Celtic.

“I spoke to Kasper after the game,” admitted Peter Schmeichel. “I said ‘this was a bad day at the office and nothing more. You concede seven goals. I did this once in my life and you can come away from the game thinking you probably couldn’t have done much about all seven, but I still conceded seven and my job is to stop the goals. Of course, you’re going to look at it.

“Take it and move on, be one of the leaders in the dressing room and help everyone else learn from this.’ Because up until this point, let’s not forget, Celtic have played really, really good football, and there is so much optimism at the club. You need to go through what happened, but it was just a bad day at the office.”

Here’s Peter’s pre-match interview with Brendan Rodgers…