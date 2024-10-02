Barcelona winger Raphinha has stated that he has no plans to leave the Catalan club before his contract expires in 2027 despite being linked with a move away over the summer.

That is according to GOAL, who report that the Brazilian has no intention of leaving the La Liga giants anytime soon as the former Leeds United star is playing some of the best football of his career under new coach Hansi Flick.

The emergence of Lamine Yamal last season threatened Raphinha’s role with Barca as the 17-year-old made the right-wing position his own – the preferred role of the Brazil international.

The Spanish star’s performances at EURO 2024 put even more pressure on Raphinha’s future and it led to the 27-year-old being linked with a move away from Spain during the summer given the financial issues of Barcelona.

Man United were one club linked to the former Premier League star and it was said that they could have him if Barcelona’s €60m asking price was matched, reports SPORT. Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the long-term interest of Tottenham, who have been keen to add the winger to their squad since he was at Leeds United.

Despite all these rumours, Raphinha stayed at Barcelona and during the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign, the Brazilian has been one of Europe’s best players.

Hansi Flick has transformed Raphinha at Barcelona

Since arriving from Leeds in 2022, Raphinha has been decent for Barcelona but this season, Flick has taken the Brazil star to a new level.

The 27-year-old has been used on the left-wing with licence to move into the centre of the pitch and it has worked a treat as the Catalan club currently sit top of La Liga with the help of the winger’s contributions.

Raphinha has produced six goals and four assists across 10 games in all competitions and his latest performance against Young Boys in the Champions League shows that he has no plans to slow down.

Flick has even handed the former Leeds star the captain’s armband on occasions and it is clear that the Brazilian is happy in Spain as he plans to remain with Barca until at least 2027.